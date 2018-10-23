Highway 10 Bridge now open to four lanes again, bridge to be closed Oct. 31

The Highway 10 Bridge over the St. Croix River in Prescott is now back open to two lanes either direction as workers have finished their repairs on the bridge deck.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to have short term road closures on U.S. 10 at the St. Croix River Bridge starting next Wednesday (10/31) at 9 p.m. and ending at 3 a.m. Thursday (11/1). The short duration road closures are necessary for the contractor to deliver equipment and materials into the bridge to perform work on the movable parts of the structure not accessible from the road surface.
The movable spans will be opened and closed multiple times during this period. After each cycle, the road will be reopened to allow traffic to clear. This cycle will repeat until all necessary equipment and materials are in place. No detour route will be signed. Motorists can expect delays
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s northwest region:
- Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
- Visit the region’s 511 website: http://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
Highway 10 Bridge over the St. Croix River in Prescott