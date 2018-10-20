Foxconn presentation to be made in River Falls Oct. 24

RIVER FALLS - On October 24th at 4:00pm at the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center in River Falls, Secretary Ellen Nowak from the state Department of Administration will be providing a presentation to the River Falls and surrounding community on "Foxconn in Wisconsin: What Does It Mean for My Community".
Foxconn has committed to investing $10 billion to build a
state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing campus in Wisconsin. Secretary
Nowak's presentation, Foxconn in Wisconsin: What Does It Mean for My
Community, provides a brief overview of the project background and
information and resources to help interested businesses anywhere in
Wisconsin prepare for the future opportunities. The presentation
provides examples of the statewide impacts communities are experiencing
as a result of this historic investment in Wisconsin, and it provides
information on steps to get involved in the project.
For more information about upcoming Business & Industry training, please visit the website at www.cvtc.edu/business-industry.