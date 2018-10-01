County Board approves resolution authorizing agreement with PACE program

ELLSWORTH - The Pierce County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution upon first reading authorizing the county to enter into a joint exercise of powers agreements with the PACE program at its monthly meeting held last week Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) is a statewide program which allows homeowners to enter into low-cost long-term loans for energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation projects.
To that end the board heard the first reading to an ordinance which would amend county code to include such an agreement with PACE. They also heard the first reading to resolution awarding the sale of $8,055,000 of general obligation promissory notes.