Congressman Kind Welcomes Federal Assistance to Help Wisconsinites Recover after Flooding

LA CROSSE – Today, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind issued the following statement after the Trump Administration granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the state of Wisconsin, triggering the release of federal funds to help people and communities recover from the recent storms and severe flooding.
“As I’ve traveled across Wisconsin visiting communities and families impacted by flooding, I have seen our spirit of strength and resiliency in times of adversity. The President’s declaration will be a welcome relief for many that have been flooded out of their homes and businesses. I look forward to continuing to work with FEMA to ensure the additional federal resources are well-utilized,” said Rep. Ron Kind.
Rep. Kind’s office has, and will continue to, work side-by-side with residents and local officials that are rebuilding their homes and communities. Any Wisconsinite with questions regarding recovery efforts or services should call his office toll-free at 1-888-442-8040, or visit his website: kind.house.gov.
Wisconsin residents can apply for disaster assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.