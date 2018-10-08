Congressman Kind Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Assist Servicemembers and Families Transitioning to Civilian Life

“The transition from military life back into the civilian world is understandably challenging for many Servicemembers and military families. We need to do everything we can to ease this transition, and ensure every agency that helps in this process is working together seamlessly,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I am proud to introduce the IMPROVE Act, so our Servicemembers and their families get the best transition assistance possible after courageously serving our nation.”
The IMPROVE Act will reform the existing Transition Assistance Program (TAP) for transitioning Servicemembers by emphasizing career technical training and higher education courses, increasing the ratio of TAP employees to Servicemembers, and by streamlining the accessibility of state-wide veteran services by creating a searchable database for Servicemembers and veterans.
Rep. Kind has also recently co-sponsored and championed multiple bills aimed at helping Veterans find jobs when they return to civilian life, including the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act, the Better Jobs for Veterans Act and the Reduce Unemployment for Veterans of All Ages Act of 2018.