Congressman Kind Calls for More Funding for Healthcare Enrollment Assistance

Only one Wisconsin organization was awarded federal funding for enrollment services this year, and the grant was cut by over 80% from prior years.
“Choosing a healthcare plan can be complicated, and I want to ensure we have sufficient resources available to find coverage that works for every Wisconsinite and their family,” said Rep. Ron Kind.
The Navigator program awards grant funding to organizations that provide enrollment assistance for individuals and outreach and education to raise awareness about the federal health insurance marketplace. The Department of Health and Human Services has drastically cut funding for the Navigator program in 2017 and 2018. With only $10 million allocated for the entire country this year – down from $63 million in 2016 – the program will only provide outreach to 23 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
