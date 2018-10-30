City's Parks and Public Property Committee discuss ideas for riverfront

The Prescott City Council's Parks and Public Property Committee discussed ideas for the city's riverfront and downtown area.
Some of these ideas include putting in a ramp off the Hwy. 10 bridge, improvements in the area under bridge such as an art wall, a retaining wall near the courtesy dock for greater green space, ramp to the dock, additional parking, fixing the retaining wall behind the Welcome and Heritage Center, additional fencing and sidewalks, repairing the gear house at Mercord Park, There was also discussion about a trail from the downtown area to Freedom Park. The Dakota St. properties which have been proposed for additional parking was discussed.
The committee agreed to look for additional public input in such plans, potentially through an open house.