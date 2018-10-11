Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, October 11, 2018

City of Prescott looking at potential business project

A proposed business project in the City of Prescott will be discussed and analyized during a meeting of the Prescott City Council's Industrial and Economic Committee scheduled for next Thursday, Oct. 18 beginning at 7 p.m. at the City-Library Building.

The project is to be located in the Tax-Incremental Financing (TIF) District No. 5 in the city, which is located  on the north edge of town along Hwy. 10 and Hwys. 29/35 where the city's industrial park is located. Much of the meeting will be in closed session.'

Speaking of TIF districts, a request for TIF funding was discussed by the Prescott City Council during a closed session of the council meeting which was held last night and rescheduled from Monday. The council came out of closed session and took no action.


