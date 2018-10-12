Cardinal gridders final chance for win comes in Highway 10 'Super Bowl'

The Prescott High School Football Team has one more chance to earn victory in the 2018 season and they can do so against their most heated rival.
The Cardinals travel across Hwy. 10 this evening to Ellsworth for its final regular season game vs. Ellsworth. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. at Fuller-Symes Field.
Neither squad is heading to the playoffs so ending the season with a win, especially for the Cardinal at 0-8 overall (0-6 in the Middle Border Conference) is an important outcome against the 2-6 Panthers (2-4 in the MBC) in what will be the "Highway 10 Super Bowl" for both teams.
"That's what makes it fun," Prescott head coach Kevin Haglund said in a radio interview on KDWA AM 1460/FM 97.7. "The connections involved between family and friends, really makes it thick and that's what a rivalry is about knowing they have one last hurrah this season. And I know if there's one game on the schedule our players want to win more than anything it's against Ellsworth."
To get that win PHS's defense will have to find a way to stop Panther running back Logan Melstrom, who has gained over 600 yards this season and the passing connection of quarterback Mason Anderson and wide receiver Logan Benson. Anderson threw for over 200 yards vs. Osceola last week and Benson caught 10 passes for 100 yards. Perhaps the best way is to keep Ellsworth's offense and its athletes off the field with a ball-control ground game as the Cardinals used to score in the second half vs. St. Croix Central last week.