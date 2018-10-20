Car-deer accident injures Ellsworth resident

On Thursday, October 18, 2018 at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was responded to a car vs deer crash with injuries on Hwy 65 and CTH. J, south intersection.
Scene investigation determined that a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage operated by Sandra A. Mctie, 64 from Ellsworth was traveling south on Hwy 65 near CTH J when she struck a deer causing the airbags to deploy. Sandra was transported by Ellsworth Ambulance to Mayo Red Wing for treatment of reported injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance.
Crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.