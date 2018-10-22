Business Breakfast seminiar in River Falls Oct. 25

RIVER FALLS – The Work River Falls Initiative along with the River Falls Chamber of Commerce invites you to dive deeper into the conversation of workforce at Business Breakfast seminar at West Wind Supper Club in River Falls on Oct. 25 from 7:30 – 9 a.m.
The presenter at the breakfast is Scott Hodek is the Chief of the Office of Economic Advisors, an office within Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development. The Office assists economic data users to better understand the relationships between labor markets and other economic and demographic trends. Scott has been a regional economist since returning to his home state of Wisconsin in Jan '06, covering multiple areas throughout the state. Prior to this position, he was a regional economist in Oregon, covering the Columbia Gorge region, as well as a marketing analyst in the private sector. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire in 2002.
Wisconsin now has more people employed and more private sector jobs than at any time in its history. The number of retiring Baby Boomers nearly max the influx of new workers, resulting in a slow growing workforce and placing constraints on the ability by employers across all industries to hire talent. Scott's presentation will help you better understand the relationship between labor markets and other economic and demographic trends to help you be more successful in your organization.
Wisconsin now has more people employed and more private sector jobs than at any time in its history. The number of retiring Baby Boomers nearly max the influx of new workers, resulting in a slow growing workforce and placing constraints on the ability by employers across all industries to hire talent. Scott's presentation will help you better understand the relationship between labor markets and other economic and demographic trends to help you be more successful in your organization.
This event is sponsored by Allina Health and registration is required at www.rfchamber.com or by calling 715-425-2533.