Sunday, October 21, 2018

Assemblyman Petryk wins award from WMC

MADISON – The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association, is recognizing individual state lawmakers with a prestigious “Working for Wisconsin” award in response to their efforts to keep the state moving forward.


The Working for Wisconsin award recognizes individual legislators who supported specific pro-growth policies and earned at least a 70 percent rating on WMC’s legislative scorecard. During the 2017-18 legislative session, Rep. Warren Petryk of Eleva voted 100 percent of the time to support a stronger Wisconsin economy.  Rep. Petryk was presented with the award on October 15 at Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce in Eau Claire.

“Rep. Petryk is a solid leader who has delivered tremendous results for taxpayers and the business community,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer.” Rep. Petryk has a passion for policies that support job creation and economic growth, which is imperative to our state’s future.”

WMC is presenting 83 legislators with the prestigious Working for Wisconsin award, and 68 award-winning lawmakers tallied 100 percent voting records on the WMC scorecard.

“Legislators earned this award because of their continued efforts to make Wisconsin a destination for new and expanding businesses,” added WMC Senior Vice President of Government Relations Scott Manley.“ Additionally, these policies have made Wisconsin more attractive for talent as we look to grow our workforce.”

WMC’s voting scorecard is graded based on the key votes affecting industry and based only on the lawmaker’s individual voting record, despite partisan affiliation.
 
“We look forward to our continued work with Rep. Petryk as we make Wisconsin the best place to live, work and play,” Manley concluded.

Assemblyman Warren Petryk (second from right) receiving his award from the WMC


