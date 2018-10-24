2019 Budget presented to Pierce County Board

ELLSWORTH - The 2019 budget was presented for first reading to the Pierce County Board of Supervisors at their monthly meeting last night at the Pierce County Courthouse.
The budget will show an increase of 1.61 percent from $19,609.212 to $19,836,805 from last year's budget and well above the $17,596,469 which was spent in 2017. The levy is also up to 15,836.367 from last year's 15,705,938. However, the mill rate declined to 5.989 from 6.211 in last year's budget, down 3.58 percent.
The county's operating budget subject to the levy limit was initially over that limit by $98,025. Thus adjustments were made to get the budget at the levy limit.
The budget will be voted on at the board's November meeting on the 13th at 9 a.m.