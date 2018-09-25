Scene investigation determined that Marlan M. Hanson, 71 from Bay City, WI was operating an Allis-Chalmers tractor while attempting to remove a downed tree when the tractor rolled on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Tactor accident fatality in Hartland Township last weekend
BAY CITY - On Friday September 21, 2018 at 1:26 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a tractor accident with injury at a residence on 300th Ave. in Hartland Township.
Scene investigation determined that Marlan M. Hanson, 71 from Bay City, WI was operating an Allis-Chalmers tractor while attempting to remove a downed tree when the tractor rolled on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service and the Ellsworth Fire Department.
The incident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
