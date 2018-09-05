Surveys about Prescott to be filled out this month

A destination assessment for the City of Prescott is being conducted through a survey sponsored by the city along with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
The city and chamber would like businesses in the city to hand out surveys to visitors making their way through Prescott throughout the month. The
completed surveys will be collected at the end of September.
Residents
will also be surveyed, although this will be a different one, to complete in their utility bills this month as well.