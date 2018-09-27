Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, September 27, 2018

State Senate Scholar Program Accepting Student Applications

MADISON – The Wisconsin State Senate Scholar Program is currently accepting applications from high school students aged 16 to 18. The Senate Scholar Program is a week-long educational program offered by the Wisconsin State Senate that provides high school students with a hands-on, up-close view of the Legislature. 

Senate Scholars gain experience in policy development, constituent relations, and processing legislation by working with senators, legislative staff and University of Wisconsin faculty.
State Senator Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) encourages students to apply.
 “The Senate Scholar Program is a great way for students to learn more about the state Senate and experience the work happening in our state Capitol,” said Senator Schachtner.  “I encourage all interested students to apply.”
Information about this program can be found online at www.senatescholar.com or by calling (608) 261-0533. All applications for the 2018 Senate Scholar program are due by November 21, 2018.
