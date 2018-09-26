Spectrum West broadcast this Thursday, Sept. 27

RIVER FALLS - Members of Backtrack, an a capella group from New York City, talk about their upcoming performance in Chippewa Falls on Spectrum West, which airs at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27 on The Ideas Network of Wisconsin Public Radio on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/River Falls.
The program will also preview the Chippewa Valley Theater Guild’s season opener, a production of “The Looney Lutherans” in Menomonie and the ManyFires Art Fair in Fall Creek.
The five members of Backtrack – Mallory Moser, Melissa Jordano, Mike Hinkle, Jojo Otseidu and Johnny Buffalo – will join host Al Ross to give a sample of their sound and talk about their nationwide tour, which includes a stop at Heyde Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 6 in Chippewa Falls.
Correspondent Jim Oliver will speak with Keith Lorasch, the director of the Chippewa Valley Theater Guild production of “Fun Home.” The Tony Award-winning musical, which will run Oct. 4-7 in the Jamf Theater at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire, tells a story about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.
Kym Chambers, a cast member of “The Looney Lutherans,” will talk with Ross about the fun and interactive show at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 29 in Menomonie.
Ross visits ManyFires Farm near Fall Creek to discuss the Annual ManyFires Art Fair with Mel and Sally Sundby. The ManyFires Art Fair will feature visual art, music, and food on Saturday, Oct. 6.
Spectrum West is a weekly program exploring the music, arts and humanities in western Wisconsin. The show includes in-depth behind-the-scenes interviews and stories about area writers, musicians, theater, visual arts and much more. It is heard weekly from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. Thursdays on Ideas 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com and a repeat broadcast at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM/ Menomonie. Archives are available at http://www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.