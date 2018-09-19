Prescott TSC store donates 38 bags of pet food

"Tractor Supply is an active supporter of pet rescue and adoption in the community," said Zachary Zaremba, manager of the Prescott Tractor Supply store. "We know food is one of the biggest expenses for an animal shelter or rescue, and it’s also one of the most important. We want to do our part in helping adoption efforts by supporting those who make it all happen."
Tractor Supply presented the pet food donation to:
- Emotional Rescue (Hastings, MN)
- No Dog Left Behind (Brooklyn Center, MN)
The donation comes on the heels of Tractor Supply’s August Out Here With Animals event, a monthlong celebration of animals of all kinds and the people who care for them. The event included a pet supplies drive and adoptions.
The Prescott Tractor Supply hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Interested groups can visit TSCEventPartners.com or call the store at 715-262-4500 to learn more about working with Tractor Supply for pet adoption events. For information and tips on adopting an animal and raising pets, visit TractorSupply.com/PetCare.