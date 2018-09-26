Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Prescott Senior Gathering Place schedule for first week of October

The Prescott Senior Gathering Center announces its October schedule. Here's the schedule for next week, the first week of October:

Tuesday, Oct. 2 - 
9:00 a.m. - Inside Walking Club (Community & Track)
9:30 a.m. - Stretching Time
10:00 a.m. - Program Meeting
11:00 a.m. - Communications Meeting
1:00-2:30 p.m. - Healing Hurting Hearts 

Wednesday, Oct. 3
9:15 a.m. - Pickleball
Games All Day
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Sewing - Supply your machine/Project
12:00 - 3:00 p.m. - Cards/Euchre

Thursday, Oct. 4
9:00 a.m. - Inside Walking Club(Community & Track)
10:00 a.m. - Yoga 

For more information contact Barb Glidden at 715-262-3449 or Sandy Gergen at 715-262-3104


