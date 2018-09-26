Prescott Senior Gathering Place schedule for first week of October

Tuesday, Oct. 2 -
9:00 a.m. - Inside Walking Club (Community & Track)
9:30 a.m. - Stretching Time
10:00 a.m. - Program Meeting
11:00 a.m. - Communications Meeting
1:00-2:30 p.m. - Healing Hurting Hearts
Wednesday, Oct. 3
9:15 a.m. - Pickleball
Games All Day
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Sewing - Supply your machine/Project
12:00 - 3:00 p.m. - Cards/Euchre
Thursday, Oct. 4
9:00 a.m. - Inside Walking Club(Community & Track)
10:00 a.m. - Yoga
For more information contact Barb Glidden at 715-262-3449 or Sandy Gergen at 715-262-3104