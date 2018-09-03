Prescott Senior Gathering Place to host Memory Cafe

You may not remember. However, your parents or grandparents may very easily recall that tune. Yes, even though they may be among our many loved ones who are challenged with remembering the details of their current daily activities. With our aging population, dementia and significant memory loss is ever increasing. Memory Cafés provide an opportunity for individuals with memory loss and other symptoms of dementia to live well within a community that offers understanding and support to them and their care partners.
At a Memory Café gathering, there is no worry about the social stigma sometimes associated with dementia. On the contrary, Memory Cafes offer people with dementia and their care partners an opportunity to enjoy regular, social interaction with others in similar circumstances, in a safe, welcoming environment. Ongoing activities are tailored to meet the needs of the attendees, focused on hospitality, enrichment, and the formation of friendships. It is a fun event, with interesting programs, social interaction, game playing, snacks, and an opportunity to enjoy learning from one another and from experts in the field of memory loss. And… who knows, there may be a chance to sing along with Andy Williams or the Brothers Four, about that “kind of September”!
Beginning on Friday, September 21, 2018, The Prescott Gathering Place will host it’s first Memory Café from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Café’s will be held on the first and third Fridays of each month. There is no charge for participation. Please note that guests who require assistance with daily living activities, must be accompanied by a care partner. The Prescott Gathering Place is in the lower level of Prescott Intermediate School, located at 1220 St Croix Street in Prescott. To enter, please follow the instructions posted at lower level Door #5.
For additional information about Memory Café, to be held at Prescott’s Gathering Place, please contact Prescott Community Education at 715-262-4676.