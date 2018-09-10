Prescott School District's annual meeting set for Wednesday, Sept. 12

The School District of Prescott's annual meeting is set for this Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Prescott High School Library. All district residents of voting are eligible to attend and take part.
The meeting will be deciding the district's 2018-19 budget. Expeditures for all funds in the budget are down 1.15 percent from last year's budget at $22,202,181.26. The proposed tax levy is down 10 percent from the last budget at $8,546,945.00.
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PRESCOTT ANNUAL MEETING
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 6:00 pm in the Prescott High School Library
Agenda
1. Call to Order - Mike Matzek, Board Chairman
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Elect Chairperson
4. Adopt Agenda
5. Review Minutes of the 2017 Annual Meeting
6. State of the District– Rick Spicuzza, Superintendent
A. Malone Campus’ Energy Efficiency Project update
B. State of the District - Financial
7. Presentation of Budget – Rick Spicuzza, Superintendent
8. Budget Hearing (the School Board has the authority to adjust the levy by November 2018 if necessary)
9. Regular Business
A. Resolution A - Adoption of Tax Levy -$ 8,546,945
i. Operation - $ 5,737,956
ii. Property Tax Chargebacks - $0
iii. Non-Referendum Debt - $ 290,120
iv. Referendum Debt Service - $ 2,393,869
v. Community Service - $ 125,000
B. Resolution C - Salaries of Board Members
C. Resolution D - Reimbursement of Board Members’ Expenses
10. Set Annual Meeting Date:
A. 120.08(1)(a)(a)Common school districts shall hold an annual meeting on the 4th Monday in July at 8 p.m. and union high school districts shall hold an annual meeting on the 3rd Monday in July at 8 p.m. unless the electors at one annual meeting determine to thereafter hold the annual meeting on a different date or hour, or authorize the school board to establish a different date or hour. No annual meeting may be held before May 15 or after October 31.
11. Information and Discussion
12. Other New Business
13. Adjournment