Prescott Plan Commission allows construction of new senior living facility to move forward

The Prescott Plan Commission Tuesday at the City Building on Borner St. and unanimously approved a request by developers from the proposed Senior Select Living of Prescott to move forward with their construction plans.
Brad Wilkens, Ron Reichert and Gary Augustine presented their plans for the facility, which is an assisted living and memory care building. The proposal is for the project to be about 25%
memory care and 75% assisted living. There will be just over 50 units. There will be a management
team who will come in and run the building. This is a for-profit business. They would like to start
excavating the soils and doing the footings and foundation yet this fall.
The Commission agreed with their request so long the soil erosion control plan is in place.