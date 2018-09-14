Prescott, New Richmond gridders aim for first win

New Richmond has not been a good match-up for the Cardinals in the recent past and the margins of defeat have been brutal. But outside of the Tigers' loss to unbeaten Rice Lake 36-33, New Richmond has struggled on offense this season. They scored just seven points vs. River Falls and Baldwin-Woodville and were shutout last week by St. Croix Central 39-0.
The Tigers have split time at quarterback between Tim Salmon and Joey Kidder. Their top running backs are Joe Powers and Cooper Strand and top receivers are Nick Eckert and Drew Momchilovich.
Prescott, meanwhile, had its most points in a ballgame since its win over Somerset a year ago in last week's 42-21 loss to the Spartans at home. The offense moved the ball well at times led by junior quarterback Lane Budworth. He threw for 157 yards and a touchdown. Controlling the ball and making big stops on defense will be an essential formula for a Cardinal victory along with not giving up turnovers or big runs which have hurt PHS this season and certainly against New Richmond in past ballgame with the Tigers.
|Prescott offense in action last week vs. Somerset with quarterback Lane Budworth faking a hand-off to Riley Anfinson