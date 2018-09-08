Prescott Daze continues Saturday

The annual Prescott Daze town festival continues Saturday with many events going from the early morning to the evening. (#PrescottProud)
Saturday's events start with the fishing contest followed by the Prescott Daze Fun Run/Walk, car show from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. on Broad St., kid's event from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Public Square Park, disc-golf tournament at 2 p.m. at the high school.
Also on Saturday is the first Prescott American Legion Post 61 Chicken Fry at 4:30 p.m. and the many activities at the Prescott Firehall, including Euchre Tournament at 1 p.m., Bean Bag Tournament at 11 a.m., Power Wheels Derby at 2:30 p.m. and the Church of Cash Concert beginning at 8 p.m. BBQ Chicken and Beer Garden will at the Firehall throughout the day.