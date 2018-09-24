Prescott City Council meets tonight, Public Works committee considers paving request

The Prescott City Council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the City/Library Building at 800 N. Borner St.
On the council's meeting for consideration are a request for a storm sewer increase, a proposal for engineering services for the planned Lake St. project and potential lease agreements for communication towers on the city's water tower. There will also be discussion on the farmland lease agreement for the city's compost site and the use of the sidewalks on Broad St. during the annual Flood Run bike rallies.
The council will also meet in closed session near the end of the meeting to discuss administrative compensation.
The city's Public Works Committee met back on Sept. 12 and agreed to take under consideration a request from citizens Randy Hansen and Chuck VanSchooven to pave 100 feet of alley way between Gibbs and Young streets. Hansen and VanSchooven said they would pick-up half the estimated the cost of $2,000 and have a contractor, Chris Anfang, to do the job.