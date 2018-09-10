Prescott City Council meets this evening

The Prescott City Council will meet this evening at 6:30 p.m. at the City-Library Building located at 800 N. Borner St.
On its agenda for this evening, the council will discuss the revised plans for the Senior Living in Prescott facility on Orrin Rd. along with proposals for sewer and water valve repairs on St. Croix & Campbell, Canton & James, and Canton and Henry streets plus a proposal to power wash the exterior of the water tower.
Also on the agenda is a request from citizen Thomas Langefeld for abatement of curb and gutter assessments.