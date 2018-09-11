Prescott City Council approves new plans for assisted senior living center

Acting upon a Plan Commission recommendation, the City Council of Prescott unanimously approved of site plans for a proposed senior citizens assisted living facility at its meeting Monday evening at the City-Library Building.
The council agreed to the proposed Senior Select Living of Prescott to move forward with their construction plans for the facility located on Orrin Rd. in between the Dollar General Store and New Adventures Learning Center. Current road construction is going there as part of a water loop project to bring water and sewer service to the site. Plans approved include grading, utility, soil erosion control, landscape, building and stormwater.
The facility, which is an assisted living and memory care building. The proposal is for the project to be about 25% memory care and 75% assisted living. There will be just over 50 units plus a management team who will come in and run the building in a for-profit business. The project was delayed as developers Brad Wilkens, Ron Reichert and Gary Augustine hired new architects and engineers for the project. Soil boring and testing has already taken place. The developers would like to see soil excavation along with footings and foundations to be started this fall as well.