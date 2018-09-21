Possible tornado rolls through Pierce County last night, SV school damaged

Classes were cancelled at the school for the day as damage assessment teams worked at the school building, located on CTH. CC on a hill above the town. It appeared damage was to the roof and to dugouts from the softball field.
The storm rolled at the same time a volleyball match between Colfax and Spring Valley high schools was getting underway. According to news reports, all attendees: players, coaches and fans, immediately went into the lockerrooms next to the gymnasium until the storm passed. The match was cancelled. There was also reported damage to the Colfax team bus.
|Photo showing damage to the front entryway at Spring Valley High/Middle School courtsey of the Kelly Spence Schrieber Facebook page