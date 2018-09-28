Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, September 28, 2018

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy arrested on sexual assault charge

ELLSWORTH - Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Allen Wojcik, 31, was booked in to the Pierce County Jail at 5:32 p.m. Sept. 26 for second-degree sexual assault of a child. He was transferred to the St. Croix County Jail in Hudson at 5:57 p.m. the same day

The charges are the result of an investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department.

According to both Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove and Chief Deputy and Interim County Administrator Jason Matthys, Wojcik has been placed on administrative leave.

Wojcik is the former DARE program officer in Pierce County from 2016-17.












