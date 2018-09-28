PHS volleyball team tops New Richmond 3-1

The Cardinals, 10-13 overall and 2-2 in the Middle Border Conference, won Games 2-4 by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 27-25. Prescott was led by junior libero Ashley Rieken's seven aces, eight kills each for junior middle hitter McKenna Johnson and senior outside hitter Mackenzie Carey and three blocks by sophomore middle hitter Payton Sanford.
PHS head coach Sami Martell was not at the match as she was recovering at home from a concussion suffered from being hit in the head by a ball during warm-ups of the Cardinals' match vs. Somerset on Tuesday. Prescott players they said were inspired and motivate to beat New Richmond for their head coach.
|Prescott's Kaelyn Lewis makes the save in the backrow vs. New Richmond Thursday evening in Prescott