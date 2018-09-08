PHS gridders beaten by Somerset 42-21

The Spartans, 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Middle Border Conference, led 15-6 at halftime and had been turned back by the Cardinals' defense on the PHS 10-yard line before the half. Yet in the second half the seniors Piletich and Peterson churned up the yardage on the ground and led the Spartans on four touchdown drives.
Prescott did score the most points in a ballgame since last year's win for the Cards' in Somerset. Quarterback Lane Budworth connected on several big pass plays throughout the contest. PHS scored first in the first quarter on a 10-yard TD pass from Budworth to tight end to Carson Stenroos. Budworth also led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter capped off by short yardage TD runs by running backs Ethan Luksich and Andrew Shelstad.
The Cardinals will try again for its first win of the season next Friday against a winless New Richmond squad at Laney Field in Prescott at 7 p.m.
|Prescott running back Riley Anfinson splits two Somerset defenders during Friday's ballgame in Prescott.