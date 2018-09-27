PHS Girls' Golfers qualify for sectional meet

HOLMEN - The Prescott High School Girls' Golf Team placed fourth in yesterday's WIAA Division 2 Arcadia Regional Meet at Drugan's Castle Mound Golf Course and qualified for next week's sectional meet in Madison.
Ellsworth won the regional title with a score of 373 followed by Arcadia 395 and Osseo-Fairchild 406 and Prescott 430. These four teams plus individual qualifiers Annie Balduzzi of La Crosse Aquinas, teammate Carolyn Swift, Celina Hall of Black River Falls and Ava Pronschinske of Cochrane-Fountain City will compete in the Madison Edgewood Sectional Meet next Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
Junior golfer Alexis Fredericks had PHS's best 18-hole score of 91 followed by Laura Pryor 108, Gigi Gangi 114, Liz Rohl 117 and Lindsay Olson 120.