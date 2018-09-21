PHS Football aims for first win taking on Osceola

The Prescott High School Football Team takes another shot at getting its first win against a struggling football team as they face an Osceola squad tonight on the road which has lost its last four games after beating Wausau East 33-21 in the season-opener. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.
PHS faced a winless Somerset squad and winless New Richmond team the past two weeks but both teams came away with their first wins of the 2018 season against Cardinals.
Cardinal head coach Kevin Haglund said in a radio interview on KDWA AM 1460/FM 97.7 he hopes playing on the Vesperman Field artificial turf will be a boost to the Cardinals' speed in the backfield. But, most importantly, Haglund said the team has to overcome setbacks throughout the course of the ballgame and stop giving up momentum as fast as they get it, which has been a problem throughout the season. Case in point: a TD against New Richmond in the first quarter was quickly matched by a score from the Tigers on the first play of their next series on offense.
"If something goes wrong, we need to be able to respond to that," Haglund said. "We've got to be able to build and also stay strong and it's something we've been working on all week to accomplish."
The Chieftains have struggled since their season-opening win. They've averaged just seven points per contest in their last four ballgames. Last week was an especially hard loss as a goaline stand late in the fourth quarter helped Amery top the Chiefs 14-7.