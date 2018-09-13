PHS Cross Country hosts Prescott Invitational meet

New Richmond won both races for boys and girls both in the team score and individual runners. Prescott placed second in the girls team standings out of seven team competing while the Cardinal boys finished third, their best showing of the season so far.
PHS runners who placed in the top 10 include freshman Amanda Auleciems, sixth in 23:21, junior Ella Linder 10th in 24:07 and junior Zach Knee, seventh in 19:34.
The Cardinal cross country team is at the Osceola Invitational this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
|Prescott runner Zach Knee keeps up with a New Richmond runner on the back end of the course
|Prescott runner Amanda Auleceims crosses the finish line.