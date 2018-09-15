Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, September 15, 2018

New Richmond runs roughshod over Prescott again on football field

One team was going to get is first win of the 2018 season Friday evening at Laney Field in Prescott and turned out to be New Richmond High School as the Tigers dominated Prescott 48-6 Friday evening.

New Richmond used good field position from special teams to gain the upper hand in the first quarter, leading 14-0. But Prescott got back in the game when quarterback Lane Budworth threw a 37-yard TD pass to tight end Carson Stenroos to cut the lead to 14-7.

But in a matter of a a few minutes the Tigers, 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Middle Border Conference, took a 21-7 lead on a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tim Salmon to wide receiver Drew Momchilovich. It was one of five Tiger touchdowns 40 yards or more in the ballgame.

Prescott falls to 0-3 in the conference and 0-5 overall. Next Friday they will be at Osceola. The Chieftains lost 14-7 at Amery Friday, their fourth loss in a row since an opening-season win over Wausau East.

Prescott quarterback Lane Budworth drops back to pass protected from New Richmond rushers by teammates Andrew Shelstad (9), Shawn Thomason (77),  and Alex Ewing (54).



