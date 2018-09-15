New Richmond runs roughshod over Prescott again on football field

New Richmond used good field position from special teams to gain the upper hand in the first quarter, leading 14-0. But Prescott got back in the game when quarterback Lane Budworth threw a 37-yard TD pass to tight end Carson Stenroos to cut the lead to 14-7.
But in a matter of a a few minutes the Tigers, 1-4 overall and 1-2 in the Middle Border Conference, took a 21-7 lead on a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tim Salmon to wide receiver Drew Momchilovich. It was one of five Tiger touchdowns 40 yards or more in the ballgame.
Prescott falls to 0-3 in the conference and 0-5 overall. Next Friday they will be at Osceola. The Chieftains lost 14-7 at Amery Friday, their fourth loss in a row since an opening-season win over Wausau East.
|Prescott quarterback Lane Budworth drops back to pass protected from New Richmond rushers by teammates Andrew Shelstad (9), Shawn Thomason (77), and Alex Ewing (54).