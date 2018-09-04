Motorcycle crash in Town of Oak Grove results in fatal injury

Scene investigation determined that a 2016 Harley Davidson FLHR Road King operated by Kelly Jo Imsande (age 48) of Ramsey, Minn. was traveling north on Hwy. 35 when she lost control, entered the south bound lane, struck the south guardrail on Hwy. 35 and was ejected from her motorcycle. Kelly was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department, River Falls Area Ambulance and the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
This crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.