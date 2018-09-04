Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Motorcycle crash in Town of Oak Grove results in fatal injury

OAK GROVE TWP. - On Sunday September 2, 2018 at approximately 4:58 pm the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash on Hwy 35 south of 1240th St in the town of Oak Grove. 

Scene investigation determined that a 2016 Harley Davidson FLHR Road King operated by Kelly Jo Imsande (age 48) of Ramsey, Minn. was traveling north on Hwy. 35 when she lost control, entered the south bound lane, struck the south guardrail on Hwy. 35 and was ejected from her motorcycle. Kelly was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.   

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department, River Falls Area Ambulance and the Pierce County Medical Examiner. 

This crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
