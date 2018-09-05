Motorcycle accident in Hartland Township injuries one

On 09-01-18 at 4:21 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash on 620th St. near 290th Ave. in Hartland Township.
Scene investigation determined a southbound Suzuki motorcycle operated by Nathan Smith, age 49 of Minneapolis, Minn., had overturned on the roadway where the pavement transitioned to gravel. Smith was ejected from the motorcycle and located minutes later by a local homeowner and passersby.
Smith was transported to Regions Hospital by ground ambulance with undetermined injuries. He was wearing full protective riding gear at the time of the accident. Assisting at the scene were Ellsworth Area Ambulance, Paramedics and Fire.