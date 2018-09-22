Late rally can't overcome big deficit for PHS football team

OSCEOLA - A pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter showed the Prescott High School football team's resiliency but unfortunately the deficit it faced against Osceola Friday was too great and the Cardinals lost 47-23 at Vesperman Field.
The Chieftains, 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Middle Border Conference, led 14-0 after the first quarter, 23-0 at halftime and 33-7 at the end of the third quarter. Even with Prescott's late scores Osceola still tacked two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win its first league game this season.
Prescott remains winless this season and will try for that first win of 2018 next Friday at Baldwin-Woodville.