Congressman Kind tours flooded areas of Wisconsin, lists ways flood and storm victims can get aid

LA CROSSE - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind recently toured towns and villages across Vernon and Crawford counties with local community leaders and law enforcement to assess the damage caused by recent flooding and severe storms.
“As we face more rain in the forecast, it’s important that we continue to come together to help our neighbors digging out from this week’s flooding and storms,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I’m traveling around the District and meeting with residents, business owners and farmers that are beginning the recovery process, and will keep working together to make sure every Wisconsinite can get back on their feet.”
Damage to homes, crops, roads and train tracks has been reported throughout La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, Juneau, and Adams counties. Many communities are without power, and have seen record breaking flood levels. Several disaster relief shelters have been set up across western and central Wisconsin counties impacted by flooding and severe storms.Congressman Kind called on President Trump to put the full support of the federal government behind cleanup and recovery efforts in Wisconsin. Additional assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for damage assessments, road and bridge repair assistance from the Department of Transportation (DOT), and farm and crop damage assistance from the Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been requested.
Kind is also urging impacted Wisconsinites to report home, property and farm damage to 211, their local county emergency management office, or their local Farm Service Agency. Rep. Kind’s office can also help Wisconsinites work with federal agencies after flooding and severe weather. More information can be found by calling toll-free: 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.“The damage from this week’s flooding has the potential to destroy acres of crops and farm land in Wisconsin,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I urge our farmers to contact my office for assistance when working with the USDA, and to report all crop damage to Farm Service Agency as quickly as possible. The programs available to farmers can only be utilized if the Farm Service Agency has the proper documentation of the severity of damage to our farms. If you or someone you know is looking for help or has questions, please call my office at 1-888-442-8040."
If the county FSA office deems the county eligible for emergency assistance, the USDA will offer programs to farmers and livestock owners impacted by excessive rain, storms, flooding and other natural disasters. The programs available include: the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), which can assist with replacing fencing, farm pond/dam repairs, and debris/silt removal; the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP), which can assist livestock producers that lost stored feeds due to flooding, and the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), which can compensate for livestock deaths due to flooding.
