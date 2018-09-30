Congressman Kind meets with U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer and warns against leaving Wisconsin dairy farmers behind

Washington, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin recently met with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discuss NAFTA renegotiations and the text of a bilateral U.S. and Mexico agreement, which is expected to be released to the public later this week.
Rep. Kind’s statement is below:
“Today, I brought feedback from my Rural Economy Roundtables and the voices of Wisconsin’s farmers to a meeting with Ambassador Lighthizer, where I warned him of the adverse impact his policies are inflicting on Wisconsin communities. I urged him to find a soft landing zone before more damage is done and consumers start to see price hikes.
I also reiterated my call to the Ambassador to stop rushing this process, and focus on getting the best deal possible with both Canada and Mexico. We need a fair and transparent agreement with Canada on dairy export pricing now, and can’t leave Wisconsin’s dairy farmers behind.”
Ambassador Lighthizer is pushing to come to a NAFTA deal – with or without Canada – by this Sunday, in order to give U.S. lawmakers the required 60 days to review the text of a renegotiated NAFTA and ensure it is signed before Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto leaves office. Representative Kind and others have expressed concerns that omitting Canada from a final agreement violates the notification requirements required by Trade Promotion Authority.