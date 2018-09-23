Congressman Kind Cosponsors Bipartisan Bill Giving Students More Transparency When Choosing a College or Technical School

“Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District is home to six UW-system schools, four technical colleges and one private university, all of which offer Wisconsin students outstanding, and unique, opportunities to earn a degree and a better life,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “The bipartisan College Transparency Act will help students choose the school that best fits their needs, and will give families peace of mind when making this important investment.”
The College Transparency Act will give students and families access to reporting focused on student outcomes at the higher education institution, such as enrollment, completion rates, and job placement success across colleges and majors, while ensuring the privacy of individual students is protected. This will point students toward the best school for their individualized educational needs, learning style, and desired outcomes.
Currently, students have little access to institutional success rates catered to their major or programs of choice, unless provided by the school. This bill will update the reporting process to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), and allow students to access accurate, detailed reports on multiple post-secondary institutions for comparison.