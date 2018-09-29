Baldwin-Woodville blanks Prescott 29-0

Prescott found itself down early on again in the first quarter as a short put into a driving wind, set up the Blackhawks first TD, a 30-yard run by Lindquist on B-W first play from scrimmage. This was followed by a 67-yards punt return by teammate, senior back Alex Bishop and 14-0 lead for the 'Hawks 8:16 into the first quarter.
Lindquist scores on runs of 54 and 53 yards in both the second and third quarters and B-W, 3-2 in the Middle Border Conference and 4-3 overall, added a 30-yards field goal in the fourth by Samuel Crowley.
For the Cardinals the game was like broken record in a winless season as good ball movement and tackling were negated by mistakes such as big plays and turnovers and problems on special teams. PHS had five turnovers in this ballgame (three interceptions and two fumbles).
Prescott has its Homecoming game next Friday at 7 p.m. at Laney Field against undefeated St. Croix Central.
|Prescott quarterback Lane Budworth drops back to pass against Baldwin-Woodville Friday night at King Field protected by linemen Ian Waters (61) Preston Raden (59) and Alex Ewing (54)