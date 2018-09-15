Assemblyman Petryk announces local school districts and libraries receiving state technology education grants

By State Assemblyman Warren Petryk
ELEVA – Over $1.5 million in Technology for Educational Achievement (TEACH) training grants were recently awarded to 196 rural school districts and 172 public libraries across Wisconsin.
This includes grants to the CESA 11 TEACH consortium for $174,808, which includes Elk Mound and Ellsworth school districts; the Chippewa Valley consortium for $25,459, which includes Alma, Durand-Arkansaw, Elmwood, Pepin, and Plum City school districts; and the Indianhead Federated Library System for $9,703.
TEACH training grant funding is used to train rural school teachers and librarians on the use of educational technology.
As the use of technology has become essential in our classrooms, it is vital that smaller school districts have the chance to train teachers and librarians in the latest and best technology platforms and software available. By doing so, they can utilize these cutting-edge technological resources to provide western Wisconsin students with ever-improving quality educational opportunities.
TEACH grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration's Division of Enterprise Technology and are available to a consortia of three or more eligible rural school districts. Eligible schools and allowable grant applications are posted on the TEACH Teacher Training Grant website.
$1,500,000 is available statewide each year for the TEACH Teacher Training Grants.
Congratulations to our local school districts and libraries receiving this supportive grants!