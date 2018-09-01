Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Amery drops PHS Football Team to 0-3 with 34-14 win

AMERY - Three touchdown runs by Amery High School running back Lance Whaalen led the Warriors to a 34-14 win over Prescott Friday evening in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams.

Whaalen scored on runs of 68, 40 and 15 yards to build up a 34-0 Warrior advantage by the fourth quarter. He also kicked four extra points. Amery quarterback Brett Forrest scored on a pair of short-yardage runs early in the first half for a 21-0 halftime lead for the home team. Whaalen finished with 175 yards rushing.

Both of Prescott TDs came in the fourth quarter. Andrew Shelstead scored on a 10-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion. Matt Langer scored on 15-yard run set up by a fumble recovery made by Cam Aslakson.

Prescott remains winless on the season at 0-3 while Amery improves to 2-1. The Cardinals host Somerset next Friday at 7 p.m.


Posted by at

Blog Archive