Amery drops PHS Football Team to 0-3 with 34-14 win

AMERY - Three touchdown runs by Amery High School running back Lance Whaalen led the Warriors to a 34-14 win over Prescott Friday evening in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams.
Whaalen scored on runs of 68, 40 and 15 yards to build up a 34-0 Warrior advantage by the fourth quarter. He also kicked four extra points. Amery quarterback Brett Forrest scored on a pair of short-yardage runs early in the first half for a 21-0 halftime lead for the home team. Whaalen finished with 175 yards rushing.
Both of Prescott TDs came in the fourth quarter. Andrew Shelstead scored on a 10-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion. Matt Langer scored on 15-yard run set up by a fumble recovery made by Cam Aslakson.
Prescott remains winless on the season at 0-3 while Amery improves to 2-1. The Cardinals host Somerset next Friday at 7 p.m.