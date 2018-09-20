Accidents take place in Prescott, Pierce County

At 4:16 p.m. Prescott Police Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 10/29 at Campbell St. in the City of Prescott. A westbound vehicle, operated by Lavonne M Radloff, age 61 of Ellsworth was waiting for traffic at the intersection to turn south on Campbell St. off of Hwy. 10, The Radloff vehicle reportedly failed to yield the right of way to a eastbound vehicle on US 10, operated by Raul Gerson age 17 from Cottage Grove, Minn. and the vehicles collided.
Both Gerson and Lopez were transported to Regions Hospital in St Paul with undetermined injuries.
Also On Wednesday September 19, 2018 at approximately 7:51 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of County Road J near County Road N in the Township of Martell for a single vehicle crash with injuries.
Scene investigation determined a 2015 Fiat 500, operated by Cole Hayes, 20, of Beldenville was traveling South on County Road J near County Road N when he failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch causing the vehicle to overturn.
Cole Hayes was transported to the River Falls Area Hospital with undeterminded injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Fire Department and the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.
|Prescott Police and Fire Department personnel clean-up the intersection of Campbell St. and Hwy. 10 in Prescott after an accident Wednesday afternoon