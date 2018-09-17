Accidents a part of this weekend's Flood Run

Two related accidents took place during this past weekend's Flood Run on Hwy. 35.
On Saturday, September 15, 2018 at approximately 1:47 p.m., Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of State Hwy 35 near 125th Ave. Isabelle Township for a report of a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival it was determined that a secondary crash had occurred as a result of traffic back up from the reported crash.
Scene investigation determined that Joseph A Fisher, 55 from Andover, Minn. was operating a 1985 Honda motorcycle, South on Hwy. 35 when his bike became disabled causing him to lose control. Mr. Fisher was ejected from his motorcycle and the crash caused both traffic lanes to be blocked.
Mr. Fisher was transported by a Lifelink helicopter with undetermined injuries.
The secondary crash had also occurred on Hwy. 35 and CTH. D and just north of the initial crash scene. Scene investigation of this crash determined that Gregory J Petschauer, 68 from St. Paul, Minn. was operating a 2001 Harley Davidson South on Hwy. 35, crested a hill and discovered traffic to be stopped. Mr. Petshcauer lost control while attempting to avoid striking other vehicles stopped in the roadway, entered the North ditch and was ejected from his motorcycle.
Mr. Petschauer, was transported by ground ambulance with undetermined injuries
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth EMS, Maiden Rock EMS, Red Wing Fire/EMS, and Lifelink helicopter.