Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Weekend crashes in Pierce County cause injuries, including Prescott man


 The Pierce County Sheriff' Department responded to two accidents this past weekend.

On Thursday, August 16, 2018 at approximately 5:08 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriffs Deputies came to the area of Hwy 29 and 640th Ave in Clifton Township for a two-vehicle crash with injury.

Scene investigation determined a 1999 Buick Le Sabre, operated by Mark D. Kulvich, 49 of Prescott, was Northbound on Hwy. 29 slowing to turn Westbound onto 640th Ave. when a 1997 Ford F-150 operated by Dalton S. Boesel, 24 of River Falls was also Northbound on Hwy 29, failed to yield and struck the rear of the Buick which ultimately came to rest off the roadway.

Mr. Kulvich was transported to Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriffs Office was assisted on scene by Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire and River Falls EMS/ Prescott Station. The crash remains under investigation.


On Sunday, August 19, 2018 at approximately 1:57 p.m., deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of County Hwy A near 370th Ave. in Salem Township for a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles.

Scene investigation determined that Moises C. Mendoza, 48 from Brooklyn Center, Minn., was operating a Honda CBR south bound on Cty Hwy A when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, lost control, entered the east ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.

A second motorcycle operated by Damian Jesus Palacios Pereira, 27 of Eden Prairie, Minn., was also south bound on Cty A when he attempted to avoid collision with Mendoza, lost control, entered the east ditch and was also ejected from his motorcycle. Mr. Pereira was treated at the scene and released. Mr. Mendoza was transported by ambulance with undetermined injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth EMS, and Plum City EMS the during this incident. 
 
