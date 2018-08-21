Weekend crashes in Pierce County cause injuries, including Prescott man

The Pierce County Sheriff' Department responded to two accidents this past weekend.
On Sunday, August 19, 2018 at approximately 1:57 p.m., deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of County Hwy A near 370th Ave. in Salem Township for a report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles.
Scene investigation determined that Moises C. Mendoza, 48 from Brooklyn Center, Minn., was operating a Honda CBR south bound on Cty Hwy A when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, lost control, entered the east ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.
A second motorcycle operated by Damian Jesus Palacios Pereira, 27 of Eden Prairie, Minn., was also south bound on Cty A when he attempted to avoid collision with Mendoza, lost control, entered the east ditch and was also ejected from his motorcycle. Mr. Pereira was treated at the scene and released. Mr. Mendoza was transported by ambulance with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Ellsworth Fire Department, Ellsworth EMS, and Plum City EMS the during this incident.