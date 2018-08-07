Water main problem shuts off water in parts of City of Prescott

A leaky valve on an underground water main led to shut-off water to homes in several Prescott neighborhoods Monday afternoon.
The City of Prescott issued an emergency alert just after 2 p.m. yesterday. The city announced the problem was fixed on its Facebook page during the mid-evening hours.
City of Prescott public work crews had to dig up a portion of Gibbs and Walnut St. near Firehall Field as the problem began with the water main on Gibbs St. Water shutoffs were reported in those immediate neighborhoods around Gibbs, Kinnickinnic, Flora and Walnut streets.