U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Nearly $62 Million for Wisconsin Transportation Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced that she secured nearly $62 million for Wisconsin transportation infrastructure in the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2019 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Appropriations Bill that passed the full Senate. The House and Senate will now reconcile their versions of this appropriations bill and send to the President for his signature.
“Maintaining our transportation infrastructure is crucial to economic growth in Wisconsin. That’s why I’m proud to work across party lines to secure needed funding for our state’s infrastructure,” said Senator Baldwin. “These investments will ensure that Wisconsin roads, bridges and railways can continue to play a vital role in helping manufacturers and small businesses transport their products to the markets they serve, connecting workers to job opportunities and strengthening our Made in Wisconsin economy.”
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Baldwin successfully secured nearly $45.8 million to fund Wisconsin road and bridge projects through the Federal Highway Administration, $10.5 million for bridge repairs throughout the state, and $2.3 million for improvements at railway-highway crossings. This money is in addition to the $814 million in federal funding Wisconsin will receive this year under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act).
More than $3 million will also be devoted to fund public transportation in Wisconsin, through the Federal Transit Administration’s “State of Good Repair” and “Buses and Bus Facilities” programs. These initiatives aim to support upgrades to public transportation resources and facilities, including bus and rail systems. This money is in addition to the $88 million in transit funding Wisconsin will receive this year under the FAST Act.
An online version of this release is available here.