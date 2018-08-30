Two-vehicle accident with injury in Prescott

Gloria Murphy, 68, Afton, Minn., was injured and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. by River Falls EMS after her vehicle, according to the Prescott Police Department report, was struck in the intersection by vehicle driven by Black Jacobson, 23, Prescott, which was turning southbound. Murphy's vehicle rolled over before it came to a rest on the highway and then drove towards the frontage road in between the two fireworks stores in Prescott.
Prescott Police and Fire were also at the scene of the accident.
|Prescott Police and Fire vehicle at the scene of yesterday's accident on Hwy. 10. near Canton St.